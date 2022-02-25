Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of KRC opened at $68.77 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

