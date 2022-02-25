Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Wingstop worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after buying an additional 148,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,902,000 after buying an additional 131,139 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $4,333,057. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WING stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 140.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $165.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

