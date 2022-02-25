Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Green Plains worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,318,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $13,797,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.