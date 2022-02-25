Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 147,327 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 1,764,186 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 426,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

VMD opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

