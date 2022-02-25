Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Genius Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

