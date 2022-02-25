Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

