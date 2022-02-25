Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $134.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

