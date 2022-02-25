Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 177,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

