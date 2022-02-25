Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 252,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,490,000 after acquiring an additional 870,796 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,455,000.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OLMA opened at $4.45 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.