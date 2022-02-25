Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of UMB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $73,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $591,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.01 and a one year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $104,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

