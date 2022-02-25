Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 113,500 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Radius Health worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.