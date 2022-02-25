Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 13,092 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $69,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $282,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $31.57 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

