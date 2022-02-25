Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 37,900 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

