Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 98,400 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Vital Farms worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.4% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 51.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.67 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

About Vital Farms (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.