Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 98,400 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Vital Farms worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.4% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 51.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.67 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

