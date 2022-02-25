Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $312,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

