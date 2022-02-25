Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 135,400 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.16% of iMedia Brands worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 49.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 233,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at about $851,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.76. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

