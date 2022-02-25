Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,801 Shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Hailiang Education Group worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLG opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. Hailiang Education Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.