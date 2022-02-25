Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,345 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.43% of Lumos Pharma worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMO. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of LUMO opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.