Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 32,400 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Riverview Bancorp worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.41 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

