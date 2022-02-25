Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,458 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,049,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,566,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

