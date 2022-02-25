Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 79,169 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Orion Group worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 69,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Orion Group stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

