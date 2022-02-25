Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 913,000 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 913,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 871,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 718,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 685,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

