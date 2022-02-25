Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Fluor worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,697,000 after buying an additional 121,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fluor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,372,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,355,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,961,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

