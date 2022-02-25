Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $57.54 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

