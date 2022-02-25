Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,798 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,046,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

