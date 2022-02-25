Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Lifeway Foods worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 72.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Lifeway Foods (Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.