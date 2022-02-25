RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $4,280,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

