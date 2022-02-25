Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $2.48 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $529.73 million and approximately $70.58 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00006345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00035778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00109075 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,997,879 coins and its circulating supply is 213,557,692 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

