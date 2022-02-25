ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 4.8%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.66. 65,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 850,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNW. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

