RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.27. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 19,783 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.
RenovaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCAR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovaCare (RCAR)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.