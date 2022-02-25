Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RCII has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $29.05 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

