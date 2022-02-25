Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.