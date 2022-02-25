Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Repligen worth $26,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Repligen by 2.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $189.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

