Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of Republic First Bancorp worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 31.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FRBK opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $311.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.11. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $117,340. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

