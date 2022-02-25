Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $117.47 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

