Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CPRX opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

