Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.50 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.