Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boralex Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98.

Get Boralex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

TSE BLX opened at C$35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.91. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 259.84%.

About Boralex (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.