Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (AAOI, ADSK, AERI, AIRG, AMBP, AMED, AMT, ANSS, AXNX, BABA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 25th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.50 to $4.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by Griffin Securities from $340.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $25.00.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $11.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $325.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $437.00 to $389.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $203.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $58.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $42.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $230.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $230.00 to $195.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $49.00 to $43.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$1.80. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.50 to $28.00.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $194.00 to $169.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $600.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $125.00 to $88.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $100.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $54.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $97.00 to $72.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $18.00.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $86.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $268.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $150.00 to $124.00.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $135.00 to $120.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $77.00 to $83.00.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $60.00 to $63.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $275.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $210.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $210.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $97.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $378.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $79.00 to $38.00.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $35.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $30.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $144.00 to $123.00.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $21.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $439.00 to $326.00.

