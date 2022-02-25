Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (AAOI, ADSK, AERI, AIRG, AMBP, AMED, AMT, ANSS, AXNX, BABA)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 25th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.50 to $4.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by Griffin Securities from $340.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $25.00.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $11.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $325.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $437.00 to $389.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $203.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $58.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $42.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $230.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $230.00 to $195.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $49.00 to $43.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$1.80. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.50 to $28.00.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $194.00 to $169.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $600.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $60.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $125.00 to $88.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $100.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $54.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $97.00 to $72.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $18.00.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $86.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $268.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $150.00 to $124.00.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $135.00 to $120.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $77.00 to $83.00.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $60.00 to $63.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $275.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $210.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $210.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $97.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $378.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $79.00 to $38.00.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $35.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $30.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $144.00 to $123.00.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $21.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $220.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $439.00 to $326.00.

