Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 25th (ACCYY, AEM, AIF, ANX, AOI, BHC, BLX, BPCGF, BTE, CAR.UN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 25th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €37.08 ($42.14) to €35.50 ($40.34). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was given a C$66.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$74.00 to C$70.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$72.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) was given a C$1.30 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €0.13 ($0.15) to €0.14 ($0.16). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €72.00 ($81.82) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was given a C$48.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $3.25 to $2.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €118.80 ($135.00) to €125.60 ($142.73). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) was given a C$55.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$0.95. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,030 ($14.01) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60).

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was given a $3.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was given a $1.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$5.40 to C$4.50.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital to C$4.50. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$107.00 to C$111.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$110.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 71 ($0.97).

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $36.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from 950.00 to 915.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$43.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $23.00 to $21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €108.00 ($122.73) to €90.00 ($102.27). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was given a C$19.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.75 to C$12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) was given a C$5.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) was given a C$85.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.50 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price cut by FBN Securities from $180.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target trimmed by Cross Research from $165.00 to $140.00. Cross Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $119.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $138.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $135.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $136.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $108.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $250.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,155 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32).

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by FBN Securities from $400.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $300.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $265.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $390.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $400.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $330.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $340.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

