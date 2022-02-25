Research Analysts Set Expectations for LKQ Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

