Research Analysts Set Expectations for Universal Display Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

OLED opened at $163.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average is $170.31. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

