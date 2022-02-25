Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 25th (AN, BCC, CDNS, GLDD, HRZN, MRC, NG, NUS, PRGS, TROX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 25th:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

