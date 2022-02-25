ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,654. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $237.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.47. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

