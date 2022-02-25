Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.22% of Resources Connection worth $37,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 59.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 199,540 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 511,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.00. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.