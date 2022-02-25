Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83,814 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $56.05 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

