Reviewing ACV Auctions (ACVA) and Its Rivals

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ACV Auctions to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACV Auctions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$41.02 million -14.58 ACV Auctions Competitors $2.96 billion $355.42 million 2.46

ACV Auctions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACV Auctions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 9 0 2.75 ACV Auctions Competitors 1275 6423 11838 339 2.57

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $32.09, indicating a potential upside of 144.60%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.17%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.28% -8.10% ACV Auctions Competitors -18.61% -59.40% 2.58%

Summary

ACV Auctions rivals beat ACV Auctions on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.