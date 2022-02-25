Reviewing Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.72% 7.74% 3.85%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Velo3D and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Velo3D presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.34%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.36 $251.59 million $0.64 9.14

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy Industries beats Velo3D on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters. The Precision Machinery segment includes plastic injection molding machines, plasma coating systems, laser processing systems, cryogenic equipment, transfer molding press machines, precision forgings, and defense equipment. The Construction Machinery segment consists of hydraulic excavators, mobile cranes, and road machinery. The Industrial Machinery segment produces material handling systems, turbines, pumps, forging machines, logistics and handling systems, and cyclotrons. The Ships segment builds ships and vessels. The Environmental Facilities & Plants segment handles power generation, industrial wastewater treatment, water and sewage treatment, landfill leachate treatment systems, air pollution control, chemical process equipment plants, pressure vessels, mixing vessels, steel structure

