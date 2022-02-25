Reviewing Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) & Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $9.56 million 2.94 -$20.59 million N/A N/A Xeris Pharmaceuticals $20.16 million 7.69 -$91.14 million ($1.51) -1.54

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -73.47% -22.74% Xeris Pharmaceuticals -267.90% -382.91% -60.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 191.85%. Given Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xeris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. It also offers prescription medication, such as Stendra for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction; and vacuum erection devices. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.