Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.73 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $6,177,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.