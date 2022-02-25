Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.73 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $6,177,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.